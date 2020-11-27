LASWA begins wrecks removal from Lagos waterways

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has commenced removal of wrecks in Ikorodu channel to improve navigation on the waterways.

The General Manager of LASWA, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the exercise

followed the authority’s mandate on improving navigability on the inland waterways.

He said that the removal of wrecks, which began on Wednesday, was to improve safety and reduce risk of incidence following a survey which was conducted in 2019.

According to him, the survey revealed that there are various classes of obstructions on the waterways.

“The obstructions on the waterways locations listed for the removal, based on risk level, are Ojo- Irewe channel, Baiyeku Waterfront and Lekki – Ikorodu channel.

“One of such wrecks was removed in Ikorodu on Wednesday, while hoping to remove all the remaining wrecks to stop accident on the waterways,” Emmanuel said. (NAN)