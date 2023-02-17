LASUSTECH appoints new registar, bursar

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Governing Council of Lagos State University of Science and Technology (LASUSTECH) Ikorodu, has appointed Mr David Ogungbe, as new registrar and Mr Hakeem Oki, as bursar.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Olarenwaju Kuye, the Public Relations Officer of LASUSTECH, on Friday in Lagos.

Kuye said that the new bursar, Oki, hails from Lagos Island while the new registrar, Ogungbe, hails from Wesere in Badagry West Local Council Development area of Lagos State.

“The Registrar, Ogungbe, holds a B.Sc. (Hons) Degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management and a Master of Science (M.Sc.) Degree in Human Resources and Industrial Relations from the Lagos State University (LASU).

“Ogungbe is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arts & Management Professionals (FCIAP) USA, Fellow Institute of Corporate & Public Sector Professionals (FICPSP).

“He is a member, Association of Nigeria University Professional Administrators (ANUPA), member, Nigeria Institute of Management (MNIM), and member, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (MCIPM).

“Until his appointment, he was a Deputy Registrar, at LASU, Ojo,” he said.

Kuye added that the bursar, Oki, holds a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Accounting and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA).

“He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and commenced his career in 1989 at Chams Nigeria Ltd in Surulere, Lagos.

“Prior to his appointment, he was the Deputy Director of the Internal Audit Unit of the Lagos State University College of Medicine,” he said.

Kuye noted that both the new registrar and bursar of LASUSTECH had assumed duty. (NAN)