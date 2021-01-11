LASU’s Senate appoints Oke as Acting Vice-Chancellor

Adekoya said that the members of the Senate of the institution approved the appointment of Oke as the Acting Vice-Chancellor after their voting process.

He said, “Oke had over 61 votes while Prof.Elias Wahab, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) had 51 votes.

“His appointment is for 45 days according to a statement by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu released on Jan.8.

“Prior to his appointment, Oke was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) of LASU, a Professor of Plant Pathology and the former Dean, Faculty of Science,” he said.