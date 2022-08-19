LASU yet to begin 2022/2023 admission – Management

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Management of Lagos State University (LASU) on Friday said that the school had not started admission for the 2022/2023 academic session.

Mr Ademola Adekoya, Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, said this in a statement issued in Lagos.

He said that all information to the contrary should be disregarded.

Adekoya said that the university had been receiving enquiries from eager admission seekers and parents about the commencement of the 2022/2023 admission exercise.

“We have also observed that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the desperation of some admission seekers to defraud them.

“Against this background, admission seekers, parents and the general public are hereby informed that LASU has not commenced any admission.

“We will adequately inform the general public whenever the process commences using our official website ‘ www.lasu.edu.ng ‘ and official social media channels on twitter, instagram and Facebook page,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

