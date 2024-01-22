LASU VC urges students to abstain from indecent dressing, cultism

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has urged new and old students to support the management by abstaining from indecent dressing, cultism, drugs and all other forms of vices.

The students can also report any form of harassment to the appropriate offices in the university.

Olatunji-Bello made the call while welcoming students to the 2023/2024 academic session on Monday.

She said that the management’s goal was to build a university where students could achieve their goals without fear or intimidation.

“We assure new and old students of management’s commitment and support to enable them thrive in the right environment provided.

“I am particularly excited to welcome our new students to the best state university in Nigeria.

“I congratulate you on gaining admission into our prestigious institution and assure you that you are in the best state university,” Olatunji-Bello said.

She called students of the institution “world-class students”, urging them to make hard work their watchword as they begin the new session.

“Your academic pursuit is your primary assignment on this campus; give it your very best.

“As an administration, we shall continue to give you all the support you need and provide the right environment for you to thrive,” Olatunji-Bello pledged. (NAN)

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

