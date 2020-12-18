LASU VC attributes achievements to teamwork

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has attributed the peace and progress achieved by the institution in recent years to the collaborative efforts of all stakeholders in the university .

Fagbohun said this at the valedictory lecture, themed: ‘LASU : My Stewardship, The Project, The People and The Transformation’, on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the success stories and fulfilment of promises under his watch as Vice- Chancellor were made possible by efforts of students, lecturers and management of the school.

“The development of any human institution thrives where there is an active collaboration between people, capital, systems and structures for the overall transformation of the society.

“Without an iota of doubt, in the last five years of my stewardship, LASU like every human organisation comparable to a living organism, has had its assembly of units’ function as a whole.

“It was the symmetry of brilliant ideas and energy emanating from the brilliant minds across the LASU academic and administrative landscape that produced the harmony of peace.

“This upward trend must never be allowed to suffer any reversal,” he said.

Fagbohun added that the transformation witnessed by the university under his watch is the beginning of better things to come.

He, however, called for continued unity of all stakeholders in the university to actualise the institution’s goals .

“To move beyond where we are into the entrepreneurial university of our dream, we must remain together.

“It is when we continue to work together that our success will become sustainable,” he said.

He said that the institution needed to consolidate on its previous gains by creating an environment that would enable it attract funds to implement programmes and activities.

NAN reports that some dignitaries present at the valedictory lecture include; Prof. Bolanle Ninalowo, Pro-Chancellor of the institution; Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, wife of Ogun State governor; Mr Oluyinka Ogundimu, Chairman, House Committee on Education, Lagos State House of Assembly. (NAN)