LASU VC advises students against examination malpractice

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor, Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has advised newly admitted students to shun examination malpractice, deviant behaviors and indecent dressing.

Olatunji-Bello gave the advice on Wednesday in Lagos, in her remarks at the 2022/2023 matriculation ceremony of diploma students of the institution.

Represented by the Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic), Prof. Olufunso Omobitan, she reiterated that the university remained a student-centered institution and a place for grooming generational leaders.

“LASU is also a place to groom great leaders as well as an institution that is focused on character development of its students.

“I enjoin the students to strive for commitment in academic excellence and abide by the rules and regulations of the institution.

“All students should shun corrupt practices, hooliganism and other vices that can expose them to danger,” she said.

Similarly, Prof. Ibrahim Bakare, Director, LASU Consult Limited, advised the students not to be disenchanted by societal challenges, urging them to always do what was right.

Bakare said that the consult managed 25 diploma programmes across the institution.

“This matriculation ceremony is the first organised for diploma students since the incorporation of LASU Consult Ltd. by the university in 2019.”

Also, Mr Akeem Salau, Principal Assistant Registrar and Secretary, LASU Consult Ltd., implored the students not to feel inferior because they were equally as important as those on regular programmes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Emmanuel Fanu, Registrar, LASU, administered the oath and matriculation pledge on the students, while representatives from the different faculties signed the matriculation register for the students. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

