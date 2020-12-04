LASU staff honour outgoing VC with novelty match

Members of staff of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, Lagos, on Friday, held a novelty match, as part of activities marking the end of tenure of the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun (SAN).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was organised by a group known as “The Icon Builders” to honour Fagbohun.

The Guest Footballer and former Super Eagles goalkeeper and captain, Peter Rufai, while recalling his first encounter with Fagbohun at a football competition, commended him for the development recorded at the institution during his tenure.

“About two years ago, I requested the use of LASU stadium for a football competition and the vice chancellor did not waste time before allowing us to use the facility.

“There has also been a lot of development in the campus and I give kudos to the vice chancellor and other management members for their great work,” he said.

Rufai urged the staff members and students of the university to support Fagbohun’s successor so that the good work and dream would not die.

The Commander of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in the state, DCP Tunji Disu, also commended Fagbohun for his tireless efforts at repositioning the 37-year-old university.

Disu, who was represented by ACP Wale Ajao, said that the outgoing vice chancellor had given LASU a purposeful leadership through hard work and discipline.

“He has restored peace in the university and this was a surprise to many. With that, he has written his name in the history and posterity will judge him positively.

“Fagbohun became the vice chancellor at a time many people would have rejected the offer.

“He has shown that he is a competent crisis manager by transforming the university tremendously and laying a solid foundation for his successor to build on,” he said.

In his remarks, Fagbohun urged the staff members and students not to leave the banner of the institution but keep raising it higher.

He recalled that when he assumed office in January 2016, most people were scared of having anything doing with the institution.

“Now, we give glory to God that we have become the toast of many people, but take note: I did not do it alone.

“It was a collective work between the staff members and students. We all did it together and I really appreciate everybody for the support,” he said

NAN reports that the non-teaching staff defeated their teaching counterparts 4-3 after penalty kicks. (NAN)