LASU signs MoU with private institutions on Sandwich Degree Programme

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Lagos State University (LASU) has signed technical affiliation agreement with two private institutions to provide educational services under the Sandwich Degree Programmes (SDP).

The two private institutions are : Topmost College of Education, Ipaja, Lagos and Royal College of Education, Ifo, Ogun.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this to newsmen shortly after a roundtable with representatives of the two private institutions in her office in Lagos.

Olatunji-Bello said the university was determined to provide not just quality education to students, but also cutting-edge research, and contribute to the development of the society.

She said that the partnership would enable them to provide more opportunities for education and skills acquisition to their students.

“It will also make education accessible to the common man in line with Goal 4 of the Unite

d Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education.

“SDG on education says and ensures inclusive and equitable education and promotes lifelong learning opportunities for all,”she said.

Mrs Olajumoke Boyeji, Deputy Registrar, Legal unit of LASU, said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) permits the partnering institutions, using the statutory authority of the institution, to run their Sandwich Degree Programme.

“They can also make use of the university’s expertise.

“This collaboration will allow only LASU senate to accredit courses, in conjunction with the Faculty of Education, to run at your institutions under the collaboration ,”she said.

The deputy registrar said that the representatives of the three institutions signed the MoU.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the agreement is for a period of five years and is renewable based on performance.

The MoU signing was witnessed by the university management; representatives of Topmost College of Education and Royal College of Education Director Sandwich Programme, Prof. John Adeogun; and Centre for Information and Public Relations. (NAN