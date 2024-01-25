LASU senate presents N1m to UNILAG best doctoral thesis award winner

The Senate of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo has presented Dr. Aminat Ige-Ariyibi, overall best doctoral thesis award winner, University of Lagos (UNILAG),with the sum of N1million.

Ige-Ariyibi is an alumna and lecturer at the Department of Mathematics, Faculty of Science, LASU.

The Vice Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, made the presentation at the 306th statutory senate meeting of the institution on Thursday, in Lagos.

The VC said that it was a policy of the senate to honour outstanding achievers in the university, and Ige fell into that category.

“Ige-Ariyibi is a pride of LASU and one of the best we have ever produced.

“She has projected this university positively to the whole world by winning not just the best PhD Thesis in the Faculty of Science of UNILAG, but the best overall.

“When the best of UNILAG is from us, we can truly be proud,” she said.

Olatunji-Bello expressed her happiness that in spite of efforts to poach her away from LASU, she had committed her future to the university.

Prof. Adenike Boyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration) described her as a sociable, versatile and hardworking lady.

Boyo said that the awardee committed her best not just to LASU but also to the Akesan Kingdom where she impacted lives of children with a regular Mathematics competition.

She urged her to continue to stay true to herself and give her best, as she still had a lot to offer.

Prof. Moses Akanbi, Dean, Faculty of Science, averred that as a professor of Mathematics and teacher of Ige-Ariyibi, right from her undergraduate days, he can attest to her dedication to her studies.

Akanbi said that the Department of Mathematics and Faculty of Science were proud of her.

In her response, Ige-Ariyibi expressed her joy at the honour accorded her by the senate of the university.

She noted that the goodwill and commendation had been massive

Ige-Ariyibi said that she had received support from all members of the university community as a whole.

“I am overwhelmed by the show of love, and I promise that I am not going anywhere; I will give my best to LASU.” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that on Jan. 18, Ige-Ariyibi was named the overall best doctoral thesis award winner at the 54th Convocation Ceremonies of the University of Lagos. (NAN)

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

