LASU resumes normal activities after unions’ protest over minimum wage implementation

September 16, 2020



Normal activities resumed at the Lagos State University (LASU),Ojo,  on Wednesday following the suspension of a two-day protest by the academic staff and non-academic staff  unions of the institution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two main gates leading into the institution were barricaded by the unions on  Monday and Tuesday to protest against the  delay in the implementation of  the new minimum wage to all tertiary institutions in Lagos State.

 

 

 

 

 

The gates were later opened after the unions’ meeting with the state’s Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The unions comprise: the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mr Saheed Oseni, Chairman, SSANU, LASU Chapter,  said that the Head of Service,Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, assured the unions that government would start to pay the minimum wage by October.

“We had a meeting with Mr  Muri-Okunola yesterday  on the implementation of minimum wage to all tertiary institutions in the state.

 

 

 

 

“The Head of Service  during the meeting said that  the government was committed  to commence the implementation of minimum wage across all tertiary institutions in the state.

“We are also having another meeting with the Lagos State House of Assembly this morning to consolidate on the meeting we had with the  Head of Service.

 

 

 

 

 

“Since the gate has been opened definitely academic activities will commence,” Oseni said.

Also, Mr Moruf Sanni, Chairman, NASU, LASU chapter, said that the protest was called off because the state government had promised to  implement the  new minimum wage.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

According to Sanni, members will want to receive their minimum wage first,before talking about the arrears.

“The management of LASU will determine the commencement of academic activities for the students,”he said.

 

 

 

 

Mr Ademola Adekoya,Head of Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, LASU, said that normal activities had resumed in the institution.

Adekoya said that lectures would commence on Sept.21 for final year students at the undergraduate level.

 

 

 

 

 

NAN reports that  both the management,  staff and  students of the institution as well as visitors  with verified identification cards now have access to the institution. (NAN)


