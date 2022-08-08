LASU PG school launches results processing portal

Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, has launched the newly developed Postgraduate School Results’ Processing Portal from paper-based manual processes to full digitalisation.

The Vice-Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, inaugurated the portal with Directorate of ICT, in conjunction with the PG School on Monday, Lagos.Olatunji-bello said that the portal remains the only approved platform for PG results processing.“

This software has been adopted as the only platform to be used for the processing of all postgraduate results from the 2020/2021 academic session and beyond.“This will bring an end to the manual computation of results at the PG School, which had been fraught with errors.“

The management, after consultation with all stakeholders and experts will still come up with modalities to digitalise all pre-2019/2020 Postgraduate results,” she said.Olatunji-Bello reiterated her desire to fully digitalised the operations of the university in line with best global practices.“We also ensure the provision of seamless service delivery in the university.“We had launched many digital applications in showing commitment to achieving seamless delivery of digitalisation processes in LASU.“

The digitalisation drive has not only blocked leakages and enhanced efficient service delivery on all fronts, it has also helped to create accurate databases.“It also helps management and government in planning for the need of the staffers and students,” she said.Prof. Joseph Olagunju, Dean ,LASU PG School, said that the portal was launched to abolish all paper based activities from registration to graduation.Olagunju said, ”the current university administration had matched actions with words by giving us the support to ensure the actualisation of the digitalisation drive.” (NAN)

