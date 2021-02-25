LASU NASU, SSANU suspend strike

The two unions had shut the university’s main gate and the senate building during the indefinite strike which affected the first semester examination of the institution.

Mr Moruf Sanni, Chairman, NASU, LASU Chapter, said that the workers suspended the strike to honour the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“We had a virtual meeting with the Lagos State Government on Wednesday.

“It was led by the commissioner for establishments, and the government appealed to us to honour the governor by suspending the strike.

“After the suspension of the strike, we can come back to negotiate with the government concerning our issues or demands.