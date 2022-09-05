LASU matriculates 6,377 for 2021/2022 academic session

By Oluwakemi Oladipo

The Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, has matriculated 6,377 students for the 2021/2022 Academic Session.Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, Vice-Chancellor of the university said this while addressing the matriculating students on Monday.

Olatunji-Bello said that students’ welfare were top on the university’s priority and that it would continue to ensure its learning environment remains conducive and competitive.“Your security in and around the university campuses is of paramount importance to the university management.“

Therefore, we have put in place adequate security measures and also a well-equipped university E-library for your use.“We will ensure steady power supply to enable those who wish to study at night to do so comfortably,” he said.Olatunji-Bello said that LASU important was a student-centered University, a place for grooming generational leaders and a place of freedom.“However, at LASU that freedom often comes with equivalent obligations and boundaries, we take pride in training students for life.“Our objective at the LASU is to produce graduates who will be catalysts to the process of transformation of the state to a Greater Lagos,” she said.Olatunji-Bello also introduced the one-stop safety application to the students named:

”LASU Monitor Campus Safety APP”.“Every students should download it from Google Play Store and ensure that you learn how to use it.“It will improve your safety in and out of the campus because the university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption, hooliganism and sexual gender based violence.“Report any form of sexual harassment to the University Centre for Response and Prevention of Sexual and Gender Based Violence.“Those found culpable for any of these vices will be dealt with in line with our disciplinary measures,” she said.Olatunji-Bello also told them about the policy of 50 per cent refund of school fees to outstanding students.“This is the category of students who consistently maintains a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 every session,” she said.(NAN)

