LASU management tasks students on safety, security consciousness

The Management of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, has advised students to be vigilant and security conscious at all times within and outside the institution. LASU Spokesman, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos urged the students to avoid falling into the traps of unscrupulous criminal elements.He said: “Management notes that the worsening rate of insecurity demands that students exercise extra care and avoid moving alone in late hours, especially at deserted areas.

“Management also reiterates its earlier directive on the restriction of movement of students in and outside the university to 6.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively.“This implies that no student is permitted to enter or exit the university campus before those times daily.”

Adekoya noted that students should reach out to the security unit for swift assistance whenever they observed suspicious activities around them.“Students are reminded to download and use the LASU Monitor App, a security and safety App, designed by the Directorate of ICT, which enables users to report danger and call for help in real time,” he said. (NAN)

