LASU management tasks students on safety, security consciousness

The Management of Lagos State University(LASU), Ojo, has advised  students be vigilant and security conscious at all times within and outside the institution. LASU Spokesman, Ademola Adekoya, in a statement on Thursday in Lagos urged the students avoid falling into the traps of unscrupulous criminal elements.He said: “Management notes that the worsening rate of demands that students exercise extra care and avoid moving alone in late hours, especially at deserted areas. 

 “Management also reiterates earlier directive on the restriction of movement of students in and outside the university 6.30 a.m. and 6.30 p.m. respectively.“ implies that no student is permitted enter exit the university campus before those times daily.”

Adekoya noted that students should reach out the security unit for swift assistance whenever they observed suspicious activities around them.“Students are reminded download and use the LASU Monitor App, a security and safety App, designed by the Directorate of ICT, which enables users report danger and call for help in real time,” he said. (NAN) 

