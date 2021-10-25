LASU guarantees 50% refund of school fees to 4.5 CGPA students

The Management of Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo has put in place a policy to guarantee 50 per cent refund of school fees to students with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.50 in every session.

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello Vice-Chancellor (VC) LASU gave this assurance on Monday during the matriculation ceremony of the 2020/2021 students.

She said the policy was to promote healthy competition among the students who consistently maintain average of the CGPA.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 6,648 students were matriculated into the academic programmes of the institution.

Olatunji-Bello said LASU had over the years remained on the path of academic excellence and distinguished itself in the comity of universities in the country.

She said, “We are committed to excellence and determined to emerge as the best university in the West Africa region.

“Our students’ welfare is top on our priorities as we will ensure that the learning environment remains conducive for learning.

“My dear matriculating students, please note that the distance between matriculation and convocation ceremonies is quite wide and yet so close, it is important that the journey ends successfully.’’

Olatunji-Bello advised the matriculating students to be regular in attendance at lectures, carry out all assignments shun deviant behaviours and avoid indecent dressing among others.

“The university has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractices, corruption and hooliganism.

“Those found culpable will be dealt with in line with their disciplinary mechanisms, “she said.

Dr Tajudeen Olumoko, Acting Dean, Students Affairs Division, said that the cardinal objective of the exercise was to acquaint the students with the fundamental principles, norms and culture of the institution.

Olumoko added that it was expected they abide by all rules and regulations of the university.(NAN)

