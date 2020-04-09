LASTMA impounds 15 vehicles in Lagos for violating Lockdown Order

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Thursday impounded 15 vehicles in the Ikeja area of Lagos for violating the Lockdown Order of President Muhammadu Buhari to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)during a visit by the Lagos State Mobile Court to the LASTMA yard in Ikeja, the Coordinator of the Mobile Courts, Mrs Arinola Ogbara-Banjoko, said the erring motorists would face the full wrath of the law.

“The offenders were caught disregarding the Lockdown Order, they were found by authorities not providing any essential services as provided in the directive.

“Their vehicles have been impounded and they will be tried by the Mobile Court, which have arrived here today.

“They will have to pay a fine of N30,000 to the Lagos State Government before their vehicles can be released as stipulated by law,” she said.

NAN reports that the owners of the impounded vehicles were seen at the LASTMA yard awaiting their trial by the mobile courts.

One of the vehicle owners who plead anonymity said he was on his way to the hospital with his sick wife when he was apprehended by LASTMA officials.

“I was told that I was violating the Lockdown Order, my wife was told to go while I was brought here,” he said.

Other vehicle owners, however did not give sufficient reasons why they were plying the roads when they were queried by Lagos State Ministry of Justice officials. (NAN)