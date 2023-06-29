Lasting peace will return to Niger soon- Gov. Bago

By Rita Iliya

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger, says he would do everything possible to restore lasting peace to all parts of the state.

Bago said this when he paid homage to the Emir of Minna, Dr Umaru Bahago, in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Thursday in Minna.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba, assured the people of the state of his readiness and commitment to rid off all criminal elements from the state.

”We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that normalcy and total peace is restored in all parts of Niger state,”the governor promised.

Bago sympathised with the emir over the security challenges in some parts of the emirate, insisting that modalities have been put in place to tackle the situation.

He promised to uphold the dignity of the traditional institutions in the state, adding that they would be incorporated to support government in providing good governance to the people.

The governor prayed Allah to grant the emir long life and good health as he pilot the affairs of the emirate.

Responding, Bahago, thanked the governor for the visit and pledged the emirate’s support to enable him succeed. (NAN)

