Last minute intrigues of Tinubu’s ministerial list as 28 nominees make first batch

By Haruna Salami
At last President Bola Tinubu has sent names of 28 ministerial nominees for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
After a long wait for the list on Wednesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, came for the business of the day at 12:05 pm, said the opening prayer and announced that the Senate would go into a close session.
On resumption from the close session, he kept every one in suspense when he took the announcement, but he informed the lawmakers that one of them, Senator Mohammed Onawo has been uplifted to Ciroman Doma in Nasarawa state. The second announcement was that the burial of one of their former colleagues would take place in Ebonyi state and that Deputy SSenate Leader, Dave Umahi has provided a plane.
However, the moment everybody was waiting for came when the Senate Leader invoked Order 1 (a), (b) of the Senate that Chief of Staff (COS) to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila be admitted to deliver “a crucial message” from President Tinubu to the Senate President. That was accepted by all.
Akpabio then said he was pleased to announce to the Distinguished senators and all Nigerians that President Tinubu has forwarded the ministerial list on the 28th July 2023 in accordance with section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (199) as amended.
This was to avoid violation of that provision which gives the President 60 after inauguration to submit list of his cabinet members to the Senate.
Akpabio then called the list one after the other, but when he called Dave Umahi, the Senate was pleasantly surprised.
The entire list was dominated with names of ex-governors, senators and Honourable members.
Akpabio assured everyone that the list was not exhaustive as some state are yet to have the constitutional representation in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).
THE LIST
Ministerial list sent by President Bola Tinubu
Abubakar Momoh
Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur
Arc. Ahmad Dangiwa
Barr. Hanatu Musawa
Chief Uche Nnaji
Dr. Betta Edo
Dr. Doris Ujoka
HE David Umahi
HE Nyesome Wike
HE Mohammed Badaru Abubakar
HE Nasiru El-Rufai
Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo
Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha
Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo
Hon Stella Okojete
Hon. Ojo Kennedy Ohanenye
Mr. Bello Mohammad Goronyo
Mr. Dele Alake
Mr. Lateef Fagbemi
Mr. Mohammad Idris
Mr. Olawale Edu
Mr. Waheed Adabayo Adelabu
Mrs. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim
Prof. Ali Pate
Pro. Joseph Userv
Sen. Abubakar Kyari
Sen. John Eno
Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi
Akpabio said the list is not exhaustive as more names will be sent by President Bola to.
The list was committed to the Committee of the Whole.