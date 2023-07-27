Last minute intrigues of Tinubu’s ministerial list as 28 nominees make first batch

By Haruna Salami

At last President Bola Tinubu has sent names of 28 ministerial nominees for appointment as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

After a long wait for the list on Wednesday, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, came for the business of the day at 12:05 pm, said the opening prayer and announced that the Senate would go into a close session.

On resumption from the close session, he kept every one in suspense when he took the announcement, but he informed the lawmakers that one of them, Senator Mohammed Onawo has been uplifted to Ciroman Doma in Nasarawa state. The second announcement was that the burial of one of their former colleagues would take place in Ebonyi state and that Deputy SSenate Leader, Dave Umahi has provided a plane.

However, the moment everybody was waiting for came when the Senate Leader invoked Order 1 (a), (b) of the Senate that Chief of Staff (COS) to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila be admitted to deliver “a crucial message” from President Tinubu to the Senate President. That was accepted by all.



Akpabio then said he was pleased to announce to the Distinguished senators and all Nigerians that President Tinubu has forwarded the ministerial list on the 28th July 2023 in accordance with section 147 (2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (199) as amended.

This was to avoid violation of that provision which gives the President 60 after inauguration to submit list of his cabinet members to the Senate.

Akpabio then called the list one after the other, but when he called Dave Umahi, the Senate was pleasantly surprised.

The entire list was dominated with names of ex-governors, senators and Honourable members.

Akpabio assured everyone that the list was not exhaustive as some state are yet to have the constitutional representation in the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

THE LIST

Abubakar Momoh

Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tukur

Arc. Ahmad Dangiwa

Barr. Hanatu Musawa

Chief Uche Nnaji

Dr. Betta Edo

Dr. Doris Ujoka

HE David Umahi

HE Nyesome Wike

HE Mohammed Badaru Abubakar

HE Nasiru El-Rufai

Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo

Hon. Nkiru Onyejiocha

Hon Olubunmi Tunji Ojo

Hon Stella Okojete

Hon. Ojo Kennedy Ohanenye

Mr. Bello Mohammad Goronyo

Mr. Dele Alake

Mr. Lateef Fagbemi

Mr. Mohammad Idris

Mr. Olawale Edu

Mr. Waheed Adabayo Adelabu

Mrs. Iman Suleiman Ibrahim

Prof. Ali Pate

Pro. Joseph Userv

Sen. Abubakar Kyari

Sen. John Eno

Sen. Sani Abubakar Danladi

Akpabio said the list is not exhaustive as more names will be sent by President Bola to.

The list was committed to the Committee of the Whole.

