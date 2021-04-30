Last Days of Ramadan: Cleric urges muslims to increase devotions

An Abuja-based Islamic Cleric, Imam Yahya Al-Yolawi, has urged Muslims to increase act of worship and devotion to Allah to maximize reward the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan.


Al-Yolawi, who is the Chief Imam of Area 10 Garki Abuja Jumma’at Mosque, gave the advice while delivering jumma’at sermon titled, “Last 10 Days of Ramadan,” on Friday Abuja.


He explained that the last 10 days of Ramadan are very special days the life time of every Muslim, adding that they are the blessed days in the month of Ramadan.


Acccording to him, scholars say that, although the Prophet’ sins are forgiven, he is to devote himself even in worship during these last 10 days, hoping to become closer to Allah.


“The Prophet used to tighten waist belt and used to all night, and used to keep family awake for the prayers.


“For Muslims, the last 10 days be a period to perfect one’ and avoid anything that may break . is also a time to give charity and to settle disputes and forgive one another.


is also a time for soul searching, evaluating one’ life, supplicating, and asking for forgiveness.


“This be done sincerely if Allah accepts one’s supplications, the reward is the expiation of one’s sins.”


Al-Yolawi, therefore, enjoined Muslims to reactivate in the last 10 blessed days of Ramadan, noting that Muslims must not miss the great opportunity, “otherwise they will regret forever.


“We strive to seek out night of destiny, night of power that is hidden in one of the last 10 nights of Ramadan, particularly in the odd numbered nights.


“Witnessing that night in worship is better than 1,000 months or 83 years six months of worship. May Allah assist us to witness night of destiny,” he prayed.


The cleric advised Muslims to observe mid-night prayers, adding that whoever prays at night in Ramadan out of faith and in the hope of reward, previous sins would be forgiven. (NAN)

