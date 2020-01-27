Lassa fever, reflection of deplorable state of health sector – NMA

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said that the current epidemic of lassa fever is a reflection of the low level of preparedness of the health sector in handling infectious diseases at all levels of health care delivery in the country.

In a statement, the President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Dr Francis Faduyile blamed the frequency of the outbreaks of infectious diseases on lack of proper preventive measures resulting from the deplorable state of health care delivery in Nigeria.

“It also important to strengthen Institutional infection prevention and control measure and preparedness with periodic capacity building and build more diagnostic and treatment centers across the country in order to effectively combat this deadly virus.

“The current epidemic, like other outbreak, is a reflection of the abysmally low level of preparedness in handling infectious diseases especially viral hemorrhage fever at all levels of health care delivery.

“The frequency of the outbreaks also gives credence to the deplorable state of health care delivery in Nigeria,” Faduyile said.

According to him, the casualty level is on the rise and pointed out that atleast 29 people have died (including 2 doctors and a pregnant woman) across 15 states.



He said Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Kaduna, Kano, Kogi, Ogun Ondo, Plateau, Rivers and Taraba states have been affected in the most recent scourge.

The NMA President revealed that Ondo state has recorded the highest number of deaths due to Lassa fever in this recent outbreak, precisely 16 deaths.

He explained that rodents are the natural reservoir of the lassa fever virus and that transmission primarily occurs through contact with its excreta and blood and consumption of contaminated food items.

The Spread is through direct or indirect contact with the body fluid of infected individuals.

He added that the symptoms includes; fever, headache, general body weakness, malaise, muscle pain, redness of the eyes, sore throat, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cough, chest pain, unexplained bleeding (from the mouth, nose, anus, other routes and into the skin), convulsion, among others.

Faduyile advised Nigerians to go to the nearest health facility in case of any of these symptoms and others requiring medical attention.

He further advised that to prevent Lassa fever, Nigerians should ensure proper sanitation, store foodstuffs in containers which are well covered, and avoid eating foods and fruits that have been eaten by rats.

Others are that Nigerians should eliminate rats in their homes, set rat traps, and never handle rats with bare hands whether dead or alive, among other things.

He also cautoned that precautions must also be taken when caring for sick relations and loved ones with the use of gloves, and avoiding contact with the body fluid (urine, vomitus, faeces and blood) of the sick.

According to him, all medical and dental practitioners and healthcare professionals in general must have high index of suspicion.

“In addition to basic infection prevention and control measures, extra precaution should be taken whenever a patient presents with the symptoms especially the ‘wet symptoms’; vomiting, diarrhea and bleeding.

“The need to insist on appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) cannot be overemphasized.

“Healthcare practitioners should be cautious of the display of heroism especially in the absence of the basics required for care especially appropriate Personal Protective Equipment or in case of lack of the needed skill.

“This is pivotal to prevent transmission or break the chain of transmission in healthcare facility setting and prevent avoidable deaths,” he stressed.

He therefore called on the Government and all stakeholders to join hands together to ensure the speedy and full implementation of the National Health Act 2014, increase the budgetary allocation to the health sector to 15% of the annual budget in line with the minimum benchmark recommended by the Abuja Declaration of 2001.

He encouraged all to be committed to the revamping of the primary healthcare system in Nigeria.

“We appeal to health authorities at all levels to prioritize the capacity building of healthcare professionals on standard infection prevention and control measures and ensure the provision of basic disinfectants and appropriate Personal Protective Equipment in healthcare facilities.

“And call on corporate organizations, NGOs and religious organizations to work with Government and the Nigerian Medical Association in intensifying ongoing public enlightenment campaign and ensure that all Nigerians are educated especially those at the rural communities on preventive strategies and prompt care seeking,” he said.

He commiserated with families of Nigerians who died during the current outbreak.

“We also wish to express our heartfelt condolences to the Chairman and members of the Nigerian Medical Association, Kano State Branch and the families of the two (2) Nigerian doctors that lost their lives as a result of lassa fever virus infection in the course of the duty of care at the Amino Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

“May their souls rest in peace,” he said.