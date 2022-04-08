Lassa fever: Group advocates hygiene promotion activities in Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

A Gombe-based NGO, Jewel Environmental Initiative (JEI) has called for proper sanitation and hygiene promotion activities to stem spread of Lassa fever in the state.

Mr Ismail Bima, JEI’s Chief Executive Officer, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Gombe.

NAN reports that Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness caused by Lassa virus, a member of the arenavirus family of viruses.

It is primarily transmitted to humans via contact with food or household items contaminated with urine or faeces from Mastomys rats.

Bima said poor sanitation and lack of good waste management could breed rodents in homes and environment which resulted to outbreaks.

He said the disease was more prevalent during dry season, adding that prevention help people to stay safe.

He said that prevention of Lassa fever relied on promoting good personal and community hygiene to prevent human contact with rodents.

According to him, with the speed at which Lassa fever kills, it become a national emergency that calls for serious environmental measures to protect people from infecting the disease.

Bima urged people to desist from indiscriminate dumping of waste in residential areas and ensure proper disposal at designated collection points.

He advised residents to keep a clean environment and ensure proper preservation of food items, adding that, “Lassa fever is no joke, we just have to be vigilant around our environment.”

While calling for construction of drains in the communities, Bima stressed the need for sensitisation activities to create awareness on the symptoms and preventive tips of the disease.

“We must not wait to have an epidemic on our hand before we take action; this is a collective effort and we must imbibe proper hygiene for our collective good.”

According to him, personal and community hygiene is vital to prevention of not just Lassa virus causal agent but other viruses and bacterial agents causing illnesses. (NAN)

