Lassa fever: FMC introduces compulsory screening of patients, visitors

The Federal Medical Centre, Ebuta Meta, Lagos, has introduced a compulsory free temperature screening for both patients, their relations and workers in a bid to curb Lassa fever.

A check by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the hospital on Monday indicated that both patients and staff of the centre were made to undergo the compulsory screening at the entrance to the facility.

Some of the patients, who spoke to NAN in Lagos, described the exercise as proactive and laudable.

A patient, Mrs Doris Nwabueze, said that the the screening was a good gesture by the hospital.

“I am happy that they are screening everybody coming into the hospital.

“This shows that they know what they are doing here,” Nwabueze said.

Also, Mrs Faith Agu, who brought her daughter for treatment, said the compulsory screening indicated the level of alertness of the hospital’s management to the outbreak of the disease.

“This is good and commendable; everybody coming into the hospital is being screened, whether you are walking or driving in.

“This exercise will help the hospital to detect any suspected case of Lassa fever on time,” she said.

Commenting, Dr Usman Olagoke, Chairman of the Infection and Prevention Control Committee set up by the hospital, said the screening was one of the measures put in place to prevent any eventuality.

Olagoke, also Head, Department of Family Medicine at the centre, said that members of the committee had been trained on how to handle any suspected case of Lassa fever.

“Many things have been put in place as precaution and prevention against any suspected case of Lassa fever.

“Our doctors, nurses and even security personnel, who are the first set of people who come in contact with our patients have been trained.

“They are to maintain a respectable distance, because we have a definition for suspected cases of Lassa fever.

“So, the screening is part of the major measures initiated by the management of the hospital, and it is compulsory for everybody including the staff members,” he said. (NAN)