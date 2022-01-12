Lassa fever claims two lives in Kaduna –KSPHCDA

An outbreak of Lassa Fever has claimed two lives on Wednesday according to a government health agency.

The of Disease Control, Kaduna State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr Hamza Ibrahim Ikara told the News Agency of Nigeria two cases comprised a male and a female.

Ikara said cases were recorded in Kubau and Chikun Local Government Areas of the state, adding that this were the first cases recorded this year.

The said that contact tracing was ongoing those who had contact with the victims, while the state government had activated its surveillance more case detection and proper treatment.

He said the risk communication team had also been alerted as awareness was ongoing through jingles, community sensitisation across the state.

Ikara urged the public to maintain hygiene and environmental sanitation, while patrons should avoid consuming bush meat and to report any suspected cases promptly. (NAN)

