LASPOTECH student allegedly commits suicide

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

#TrackNigeria: The Lagos state Police Command has said that a student of Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Joseph Mayowa has committed suicide.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), DSP Bala Elkana and made available to Newsdiaryonline Friday.

“On 31st May, 2019 at about 5.30am Shagamu road Police Station, Ikorodu received an information that one Joseph Mayowa ‘m’ 34years old, a part term Student of Lagos State Polytechnic, Ikorodu Campus, Department of Hospitality Management Technology, drank a poisonous chemical identified as sniper, following a misunderstanding between him and his girlfriend, Olokodana Bolaji ‘f’ 24years old who was also a graduate of the same Institution.

“He was rushed to hospital by his neighbours following an alarm raised by his girlfriend, but eventually died.

“In the statement of his girlfriend, she told Police investigators that herself and the deceased dated for nine years.

“That the deceased is fond of beating her. That while she was with the deceased in his room, they had a quarrel and he as usual, resorted into physical violence.

“That she ran into the rest room and upon return she found him gasping for breath with an empty bottle of sniper beside him. Homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department Yaba visited the scene at Eyita area, Ikorodu.

“The corpse of the said Joseph Mayowa was deposited at General hospital mortuary for autopsy while the girlfriend was invited for questioning,” the statement read.

According to Elkana, investigation is ongoing to determine whether it was actually a suicide case or murder.



