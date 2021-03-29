The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) says it will soon launch a user friendly website in readiness for the forthcoming local council election in the state.

The Chairman of LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips, said this while opening a three-day pre-election retreat ahead of the local council elections in Lagos on Monday.

The LASIEC boss said the website would further boost communication between the commission and her various publics.

She said that the forthcoming Lagos council poll would take into consideration new approach to the health and safety of voters and election personnel in line with the reality of the pandemic.

“Taking centre stage also, is the online incident reporting, through our website to ensure prompt resolution of crisis and other critical challenges

“Also, our work on voter education and enlightenment has intensified. Inclusivity mechanisms for women; youths, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups within the population are also receiving proper attention,” she said

Phillips explained that awareness and sensitisation programmes would be rolled out to appeal the teeming youths’ involvement and participation.

“The electorates would be encouraged, informed and provided with basic information about participating in elections so as to freely express their political choices through the electoral process.

“This will, in turn, provide the much-needed credibility and legitimacy of the process,” she said.

The LASIEC boss pledged the commission’s commitment to continuous voter education through the sensitisation of the electorates on the importance of participating in elections.

Phillips said in line with the theme of the retreat: “Electoral Integrity and Administration of Local Council Election”, the commission would continue to build and sustain its integrity as an impartial body recognised for excellence in electoral administration and the sustenance of democracy.

“The Commission is committing itself to its goal of ensuring that all our electoral officers are well trained, prepared and are in tune with modern realities of election administration.

“We are expected to maintain absolute integrity, credibility, transparency and accountability in the discharge of our responsibilities,” the LASIEC chairman added.

In his remark, Mr Sina Odugbemi, one of the facilitators, called for mass sensitization to reduce vote apathy by embarking on advocacy visits to media houses and community groups, as well as organizing sensitization workshops, stakeholders’ forum and social media mobilization.

Odugbemi opined that for democratic system to function properly and effectively, all stakeholders must not be found wanting in their roles as active participants and collaborators.

He added that stakeholders must be carried along at all times to enhance full participation and bring about more credibility to the electoral process.

Earlier, Mr Adeyinka Jeje, former LASIEC Permanent Secretary, urged government to consider E-election as a tool in electoral process.

Jeje noted that E-election would help reduce human interaction and encourage all to participate in the electoral process. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

