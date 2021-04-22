The Accord Party in Lagos State said that Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has succeeded in dousing tensions and speculations by fixing the council polls for July this year.

Accord’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Dele Oladeji, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos that LASIEC “chose constitutionality over the push for rape on democracy” by fixing the conduct of the poll for July.

“We are happy as this has eased unnecessary tension and democratic denial in residents.

“This was why we protested last month against any plan by the governor to appoint administrators to the head the LGAs and LCDAs in the state when the tenures of the incumbent councils’ chairmen and councilors expire this July.

“Accord members are in high spirit and are ready for this forthcoming election and we are ready to defend our candidates’ mandate and the people’s votes,” he said.

The party’s spokesman commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for deepening democracy at the grassroots and setting the pace for others to follow.

“Congratulations to democracy in Lagos State, congratulations to Lagos residents.

“Never will Lagos residents be governed or represented by administrators or managers. Never on our watch, ” he added.

NAN reports that LASIEC, in a notice of election earlier on Wednesday, said elections would hold in the 20 LGAs and 37 LCDAs in Lagos state on July 24.

The tenure of the incumbent, who have been in power since 2017, will expire in July. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

