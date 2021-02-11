The Lagos State Government said the revised Magodo Residential Schemes I and II had become operational and would guide the settlement and development patterns of the area. This was contained in a statement on Thursday by Mr Mukaila Sanusi, Spokesman, Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Sanusi said the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said this “while signing the revised document at the ministry’s conference room on Wednesday.” Salako said by signing the documents, the government had officially released the Revised Magodo Scheme I and II for use by professionals in the built environment, property owners and developers operating within the schemes.

He said the revision was in line with modern realities to “maintain the sanctity of the high-profile schemes. “This is a much expected outcome and a promise kept to stakeholders of Magodo Scheme I and II after several meetings and engagements on the revision of the schemes.”

The commissioner urged all concerned to be guided by the dictates of the Revised Schemes when embarking on any form of physical development in the area. “By now, it should be obvious to all that the administration of Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu is passionate about the sustainability of Lagos State through orderly and organised development of the state,” he said.

Salako added that the release of the Revised Magodo Schemes underscored the determination of the government to realise its goal of a sustainable 21st century Lagos Economy. (NAN)