LASG urges travellers on COVID-19 protocol as international flights resume

The Lagos State Government on Friday urged travellers to follow laid down instructions and comply with the COVID -19 protocol as they travel in and out of the country.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the advice during a tour of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport (MMIA) Ikeja in preparation for the resumption of international flights on Sept. 5.

Sanwo-Olu said that obeying the laid down protocols would help to curb the importation of the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country’s airports had been shut to flight operations in March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

However, the Federal government approved the resumption of domestic flights from July 8 and that of international flights to resume on Sept. 5

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, noted that the airport was ready for operation, as all the necessary precautionary measures had been put in place.

“I can see that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) management and the facility is ready for smooth operation as various international flights arrive.

“Through the entrance, temperature is being checked and if it is higher than the acceptable level, such person would be flagged.

“Also at various locations within the airport, there are markings at various distances of 2 metres apart from each other to ensure physical distancing.

“All these is to tell you the airport facilities and FAAN is ready for a smooth and hitch free operation,” he said.

The governor, however, appealed to all passengers to follow instructions as they arrive.

“I urge people to adhere strictly to all instructions given by the airport officials, observe physical distancing and l assure all that they will all be safe.

“There will be officials to direct on what to do and how things must be done, l urge people to adhere strictly to laid down rules,” he said

Speaking, FAAN Managing Director, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, said that 3 airlines would be arriving tomorrow starting with the Middle-East Airlines arriving at 2.00pm. (NAN)