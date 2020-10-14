LASG to launch creative academy to promote professionalism 

Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, on Wednesday said that the state would soon launch a creative academy to ensure professionalism in the sectors.

The commissioner disclosed this during an online tourism and entertainment stakeholders meeting with the theme: “Post COVID-19 Sustainable Recovery: Pathway for Tourism, Arts and Culture”.

She said that the academy, to be launched before end of the year, was aimed at positioning the tourism industry to an enviable state to compete favourably internationally.

“We will be launching Lagos Creative Academy very soon, this will be in two phases, which is the online and physical phases.