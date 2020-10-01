LASG tasks hospitals on improved aesthetics to foster patients’ satisfaction

Share the news













The Lagos State Health Commission on Thursday called for improved ambience and aesthetics, targeted at optimal patients’ satisfaction in the public health facilities across the state.

Dr Benjamin Eniayewun, the Permanent Secretary in the commission, made the call during the tour of the Transformation Support Team to Isolo and Amuwo- Odofin Maternal Child Centres (MCC) in Lagos.

Eniayewun said that focus should be placed on patients’ comfortability to enhance patronage.

He said: “Focus should be, particularly placed on how comfortable the patients are, upon their visits to our public hospitals in order to retain patronage.

“More direction should be placed on infrastructure development, since we already have highly skilled health professionals.

“Patients should never be made to feel like they do not have a choice patronising our hospitals.

“Little infrastructure investments could enhance our work delivery, if we consider it as a norm.”

The permanent secretary also promised patients’ satisfaction to placing values on ambience systems and processive master plan for effectiveness.

“Patients’ satisfaction is key, hence, to achieve this entails copying innovative techniques from hospitals working in high aesthetic standard.

“Moreso, using right mindset helps this a lot with a constant push directed at efficient delivery.

“Our focus is on qualitative health in line with T.H.E.M.E.S. agenda of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,which makes health a pivotal of excellence,” he said.

According to him, the transformation initiative proffered was to ensure collective development of hospitals.

“This initiative is not a one man’s project; you are technically being considered as a training centre for training house officers, which transcends to being the wheel of health progress.

“Subsequently, this could feature as special skill acquisition, which hopefully transients to becoming a teaching facility.

“Invariably, it implies that your development must be relentlessly engaging,” Eniayewun said.

Also, Dr Funmilola Eso, the Deputy Director, Medical Services, in her assessment report following an automated patients’ survey, called for capacity building toward improved performance.

Eso: “It is pertinent to impact in your personnel for the right attitude that guards against keeping patients waiting much longer than necessary.

“We need to develop process maps, to identify where the bottle necks are, for improved delivery.”

Commenting, Dr Godwin Akhabhoa, Medical Director of Isolo General Hospital and Dr Adeiyi Taiwo, Deputy Director, Amuwo-Odofin MCC, promised qualitative delivery toward optimal patients’ satisfaction.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the hospitals that had been assessed by the Commission Transformation Initiative team included: Alimosho General Hospital and Gbagada General Hospital.

Others are Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Ojota; Ikorodu General Hospital and Ifako-Ijaye General Hospital. (NAN)

