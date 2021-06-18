LASG tasks articulated Vehicle Owners/Drivers on safety

The Lagos State Government on Friday appealed to owners and drivers of articulated vehicles to maintain the highest safety standards to avoid fire incidents.

Mr Tayo Martins, the State Commissioner for Special Duties made the appeal while answering questions from newsmen at the scene of the fire that engulfed OPIC plaza in Maryland, Lagos.

Martins said that the driver of the truck obviously did not adhere to safety standards required of him when he parked the truck in front of the OPIC plaza.

According to him, the government will ensure the enforcement of safety standards by owners and drivers of articulated vehicles.

When asked about the frequent occurrence of accidents and fire on Otedola Bridge, he said that that reckless driving by drivers of articulated vehicles plying the bridge was responsible.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had earlier reported that five persons died in the inferno, 25 vehicles burnt and property worth millions of Naira was lost to the fire which started in the early hours of Friday morning. (NAN)