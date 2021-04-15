The Lagos State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Mrs Bolaji Dada says that the Ministry in collaboration with Stallion Company will train female tricycle engineers.

A statement by Abimbola Salehu-Badejo, head, Public Affairs Unit of the Ministry on Thursday in Lagos said that the synergy was designed to provide skills for the women.

Dada said that women in the state would be trained to provide them with a source of sustainable livelihood through tricycles assembling and maintenance.

He spoke at a meeting with a three-man delegation from Stallion Company, a subsidiary of BAJAJ group of companies at the Ministry.

“WAPA is statutorily saddled with the responsibility of assisting women residents within Lagos State, to also support their various households.

“This initiative is particularly targeted at improving the lot of women, with a form of enterprise.

“Trainees will be equipped in the repair and maintenance of tricycles and we sincerely hope, this will meaningfully engage our women as a source of employment,” she said.

Mrs Kalesanwo Oluyemi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry said that the training would create wealth for the trainees.

“This is a welcome development to foster progress. Remember, the ability of a thriving woman will bring about resourceful children and improve the society,” she said.

The Stallion head of marketing, Tobi Alonge noted that the modalities of the training would take a form of theoretical and applied knowledge in assemblage and maintenance of tricycles.

Tobi called on the participants to show adequate commitment to ensure that they acquire the desired skills after the training. (NAN)

