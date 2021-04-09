Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated Lagos State Government’s commitment to a functional education system that is capable of dealing with the nation’s current challenges.

The governor stated this when members of the House of Representatives Committee on Tertiary Education and Services paid him a courtesy visit on Thursday at Alausa, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamza, said that the various challenges being faced in the society could be solved through quality education.

According to him, the state education system was structured into primary, secondary and tertiary education.

The governor noted that such separation would facilitate better management of the educational system.

He commended the role of the House of Representatives in building a formidable and virile nation, adding that the survival of democracy depends very much on what happens at the House of Representatives.

He said: “If we get it right at the House, Nigeria will be great. If we can work together there, things will work fine for the country.

“Lagos as a melting pot of tribes in Nigeria and all tribes have representatives in Lagos, thus imposing on the administration a commitment to provide quality education.

Sanwo-Olu added that the state government had a tracking on all the students who have been registered within its education system and monitoring their success which is very important to us.

Earlier, in his remarks, Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Suleiman, said that the committee was in the state as part of its oversight functions.

Suleiman disclosed that the committee came to engage institutions of higher learning, both federal and state owned, to confirm if the interventions allocated to them were being utilized according to the purpose for which they were given.

According to him, “we are also in the state to ascertain the need for further interventions in all the government schools and institutions,”

The chairman described the effort of the state government in the sector as laudable and unparalleled.

He, however, assured that the committee is always ready to support the Lagos State Government.

“I urge the state government to take advantage of the numerous federal government’s education interventions through the committee.” (NAN)

