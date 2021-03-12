LASG renews calls for estates to regularise layout approvals

March 12, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Lagos State Government has renewed calls on developers and investors the built environment to desist from developing estates without obtaining layout approvals from the government.

This is contained a statement the Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako and made available to journalists on Friday  Mukaila Sanusi spokesman of the ministry.

Salako said all estates must obtain Layout Approvals the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development empowered law, to process and grant layout approvals and regulate the development of public and private estates.

He said “to help achieve a sustainable built environment Lagos State”.

Salako decried the incidence of estates springing up in several parts of the state without approval, in spite of several warnings to that effect.

He noted state government had a directive for all estates to regularise their layout approvals, in line with relevant of the law.

Salako urged “the promoters of estates without layout approval to immediately commence the processing of their approvals submitting the requisite documents to the ministry”.

He warned ministry would soon commence monitoring and enforcement exercise on estates in the state and would hesitate to seal up the erring ones.

The commissioner subsequently advised members of the public to always request for layout approvals, granted by the ministry “before entering into any transaction with developers, as developments within estates without evidence of layout approval would be deemed illegal”.

He added that necessary sanctions would also be applied in accordance with the law. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,