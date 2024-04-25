LASG partners NBC trade fair organisers for 6th edition  

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture has partnered with organisers of Naija Brand Chick (NBC) Trade Fair to co-host the 2024 edition of the programme.

Mr Idris Aregbe, the Special Adviser on Tourism Arts and Culture to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said this at a news conference, held at the Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

According to him, the fair will provide an unparalleled platform for vendors and entrepreneurs to showcase their offerings, connect with a wider audience, and contribute to the vibrant economic landscape of Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sixth edition of the NBC trade fair is scheduled to start from June 14 to June 16.

“I stand before you today with great pride and excitement as we announce a landmark collaboration that marks a significant departure from traditional governance approaches.

“It is my honour to unveil our value-driven partnership with Naija Brand Chick (NBC).

“This alliance is not just about cooperation; it’s about amplification. It’s about taking the Lagos Tourism NBC Trade Fair to unprecedented heights, where it serves as a pivotal catalyst for our entrepreneurial community.

“Under the visionary leadership of Mr Governor Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, and with the steadfast support of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, we aim for nothing short of excellence.

“Our ambitious goal of N5 billion in sales transactions speaks volumes about our commitment to driving economic growth and prosperity,” Aregbe said.

He said that the fair would be a convergence of diverse sectors, spanning lifestyle and home, fashion and personal care, services and innovation, arts and craft, adventure and recreation, travel and hospitality, as well as cultural and recreational attractions.

According to Aregbe, the partnership is a testament to the government’s unwavering dedication to inclusivity and diversity.

“The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture stands firm in its mission to nurture our rich cultural heritage, promote artistic endeavors, and propel the tourism sector forward as a cornerstone of economic development.”

Mrs Nelly Agboju, founder of the NBC trade fair, applauded the state government and the ministry for partnering with her brand.

“It is a great honour and I’m excited with the potential of this great partnership with Lagos State.

“We started the Naija Brand Chick trade fair in Lagos in 2018 and it is commendable that the government is identifying with our brand.

“This will enable every business owner and entrepreneur to take advantage of this trade fair, there’s money to be made, visibility for your business and so much networking.

“With this partnership, this edition is going to be the biggest and we are looking forward to its unprecedented success,” she said.

Actress Toyin Abraham-Ajeyemi, commended the state government and oganisers of the fair for their consistent support for small and medium scale enterprises.

She called on entrepreneurs to take advantage of the trade fair. (NAN)