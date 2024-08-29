LASG parades 4 suspects over BRT attack

The Lagos State Environmental Sanitation Enforcement Agency has apprehended four persons suspected to be linked to the Aug. 13 attack

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Its Chairman, Mr Tayo Akerele, told newsmen in Lagos that the bus was moving from Orile-Iganmu to Alaba Suru, when it was attacked.

Akerele listed the suspects as Ilesanmi Kazeem, Ibrahim Lawal, Daniel Abati and Mohammed Ali.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the bus was reportedly attacked by hoodlums who robbed the passengers of their belongings and vandalised the vehicle.

Akerele, who vowed that the suspects would be prosecuted, regretted that miscreants had consistently attacked the buses.

“We must bring them to justice to deter others from such attitude,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Emmanuel Oyewole, ACP Operations, Lagos Command, said that the raid embarked by men of the task force on that axis produced the suspects.

Oyewole described the attack as unfortunate, warning that government would not condone such.

“So far, four suspects have been apprehended. One Mohammad Ali, aged 30, who was apprehended, mentioned the other three, while others are still at large.

“The offence was carried out in broad daylight. It is highly condemnable. At the end of our investigation, they will be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)