LASG, NPA streamline checkpoints along Apapa/Tincan axis

The Lagos State Government said it has reached a consensus with the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) in streamlining check points along the corridors and feeder routes to eliminate gridlock and curb illegal extortion along Apapa/Tincan axis.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, make the disclosure at a Stakeholders’ meeting with Transport Unions in Lagos on Monday.

Fayinka said that the State Government would enforce zero tolerance on illegal extortions and activities of miscreants along the corridor through Special Mobile Courts created to address the challenges.

He explained that in streamlining the corridor, illegal extortion points would be sacked as the agencies charged with the role of managing traffic flow along the axis have been clearly defined.

Fayinka said that the traffic manager responsible was assigned to prevent any illegal activity that could hinder the smooth port operations for all Stakeholders.

“Trucks will no longer be stopped for ETO at Ijora Badia (LPC axis), Mile 2 Under and Over the bridge, UBA (TCIPC corridor), adding that Truck movement will not be interfered with at NAGAFF, Area B, RRS Marine Bridge, 7up, Fidelity Roundabout, Etisalat Roundabout (LPC axis) and RRS (TCIPC corridor).

Fayinka also revealed that the agreed checkpoints had been assigned to specific agencies.

He also explained that some checkpoints will be manned by the NPA alone, while some other checkpoints will be assigned to NPA and the Lagos State Government.

“In the same vein, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Rapid Response Squad and the Nigerian Police Force will manage some points independently without interference from the other agencies, while Military Checkpoints will no longer exist along the Port Corridors,” Fayinka said.

The Transport Special Adviser, however, sounded a warning to unions and hoodlums extorting Motorists along Tincan, saying their activities will no longer be allowed on the corridors as they were also inimical to seamless traffic flow.

Fayinka urged all stakeholders to cooperate with the new strategy and coordinate themselves accordingly as this will improve movement along the port access roads which will better economic activities. (NAN)

