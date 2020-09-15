LASG launches LAWMA Academy to educate citizens on waste management

Share the news













The Lagos State Government has cautioned those who engage in the act of dumping waste in drainages to desist from such unhealthy and destructive practices. Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the warning on Tuesday at the launch of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Academy, LAWMA Community Marshals and LAWMA Street Captains at Ijora, Lagos Sanwo-Olu said that ignorance of the law should never be an excuse to engage in acts capable of causing harm to the environment and the people of Lagos.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, restated the Executive Order of having zero tolerance for traffic and environmental infractions. “So, let those who engage in these acts desist from such unhealthy and destructive practices,” he said. The governor said the LAWMA Academy would serve as an educational arm of LAWMA to educate citizens of all ages on the concept of proper waste management and to create career path in the sector. He said the academy would engage in innovative approach to support corporate and personal development among citizens. “The academy will raise next generation of scholars and entrepreneurs through the several programmes and services it will render.

“It is aimed at improving waste literacy and promoting good waste management practices to reduce, reuse and recycle waste. “The academy will also impact attitudinal change for proper and sustainable waste management in Lagos,” he said. The governor said the need to intensify more efforts on managing waste, sensitisation and enforcing the law against indiscriminate disposal of waste in order to avoid flooding. He said that plans have been concluded to procure additional 100 trucks for LAWMA in order to further strengthen their capacity and make the state cleaner and safer for all. He noted that the trucks were expected to arrive before the end of the year.

Contributing, the wife of the governor, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, commended the initiative, adding that it would provide children with varieties of individualised and creative summer learning experience in waste management. “LAWMA academy has created the hub for a people to meet, learn, share innovative ideas and adopt practices. “It will increase awareness in waste management to improve livability and sustainability of human race and the environment,” she said. The Commissioner for Environment, Mr Tunji Bello, also commended the government, noting that it was a laudable initiative being a significant part of the environmental education and advocacy. “No doubt, the initiative will help to entrench the culture of sustainable waste management in the minds of the young ones and serve as a vehicle of environmental attitudinal change for the larger society.

“It will equally affirm our governments commitment to a sustainable waste management programme in the state. “Many years ago, our knowledge and technical know-how on waste management was limited to evacuation and disposal. “Today, waste management has moved further to inculcating waste conversion through various processes on the waste management value chain. “Waste to energy; waste to fertilizer, waste to electricity among other recyclables,” Bello said. He said there was the need for an academy that serves as a repository of information and knowledge toward bringing the past to bear on the present and being a guide to the future. He added that the LAWMA Academy would serve as a citadel for transmitting knowledge on waste management. Bello said the academy would also be an institution for the transfer of technical know-how, an incubation centre for waste management initiatives, for skill acquisition and exchange of ideas. Earlier, the Managing Director, LAWMA, Mr Ibrahim Odumboni, said that it was important to train the young ones on waste management for a fresher, cleaner and healthier Lagos.

Odumboni also commended the Lagos State Government for making environmental policies and regulations that encourage sustainable waste management in the state. “LAWMA is committed to deploying more interactive, educative and informative approaches in her transformation agenda. “Provision of quality education, adequate sensitisation, effective monitoring with incentives for compliance are required to attain the desired change for effective management of solid waste. “The combination of the LAWMA Academy, LAWMA Community Marshals and LAWMA Street Captains will surely guarantee the much desired improvement as well as sustainability in Lagos waste management plan,” he said. (NAN)