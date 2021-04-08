The Lagos State Government says it will divert traffic on Adegbola Street in Ikeja, scheduled for April 11, for the construction of Ikeja Overpass Lagos Rail Mass Transit, Red Line Project.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, who announced this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos, said the diversion will last for 15 months.

Oladeinde explained that the diversion was in line with the construction of an Overpass Rail Line Bridge.

According to him, the measure is to ensure the safety of motorists, other road users and the contractors against any form of accident during the stipulated period.

Oladeinde said adequate traffic management plan had been put in place for the period of the diversion.

“Motorists from Computer Village and Simbiat Abiola Way heading towards Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will be diverted to Akinremi Street to link Oshifila Street to make their way through the Rail Level Crossing to their desired destinations.

“Also, motorists from Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway will equally be diverted to the Ikeja Rail Level Crossing to connect Balogun Street and connect Oduyemi Street to link Obafemi Awolowo way to other locations,’’ Oladeinde said.

He added, “The Traffic Advisory Board will be placed at Ikeja under Bridge area, Simbiat Abiola way junction and Adebola/Balogun junctions to serve as a guide and reminder for motorists that ply these corridors frequently.’’

The commissioner appealed to residents and motorists in the area to cooperate with the government and comply with the traffic regulations for the project to be completed on schedule. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

