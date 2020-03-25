LASG decries upsurge in illegal activities along waterfront

The Lagos State Government has decried the upsurge in illegal activities hampering the development of infrastructure along the waterfront.

The Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure Development, Mr Ahmed Abdullahi, said in a statement on Wednesday that such actions along Lagos waterfront resulted from the low level of activities following the COVID-19.

”There is an illegal land reclamation which commenced without necessary government approvals behind NICON Estate, Lekki and was being rushed due to the low activity period caused by COVID-19.

”This development, which is blocking a drainage canal, commenced without observing the minimum setback and is also obstructing the Right of Way of an existing Road, thereby preventing future development of the road infrastructure,” he said.

According to him, the illegal work has been issued a ‘Stop Work Order’ for immediate compliance.

Abdullahi said the Compliance Team of the ministry has been mandated to monitor the state waterfront, enforce and apply when necessary, appropriate sanctions according to the Laws guiding the State Waterfront Infrastructure Development.

The commissioner, therefore, called on stakeholders to maintain compliance as enforcement efforts would be sustained in spite of all odds.

”There will be life after COVID-19 and as such we will not allow the destruction of our environment and infrastructure,” he said. (NAN)