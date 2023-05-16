LASG advises residents to plan movements on Dangote Refinery inauguration day

By Aisha Cole

Lagos State government on Tuesday advised residents to plan their movements around Lekki-Epe corridor ahead of the proposed inauguration of Dangote Refinery by President Muhammadu Buhari on May 22.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated at Ikeja that residents should particularly plan their movements in and out of the Lekki-Epe corridor between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

He stated that the advice became necessary to forestall avoidable delays while traveling as high vehicular movement was expected in the area because of the inauguration.

Oladeinde stressed that Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and other traffic regulation personnel had been directed to ensure effective management and smooth traffic in the area.

He appealed to motorists and other road users to cooperate with the state government to ensure seamless traffic flow during the period. (NAN)