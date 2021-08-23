LASEMA warns Lagos residents

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said it recovered a fallen tanker around Oregun area in Ikeja and warned residents to abstain from activities that would lead to incidents.

The incident, according to LASEMA Director-General, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement issued by the agency’s head of public affairs, Mr Nosa Okunbor, happened on Sunday night.

“LASEMA, in its several overnight operations, cleared several roads that would otherwise have been shut down by the traffic incidents. “One of such incidents is the lone traffic accident that occurred at Kudirat Abiola Way, Oregun inward Ojota which resulted in an overturned oil tanker truck.

“Investigation revealed that the accident was as a result of over speeding and recklessness on the part of the driver.

“He was descending the sloppy road which led to the tanker crossing the entire road in a tilted position and spilling its content on the road.

“Fortunately, there were no casualty or fatality involved. The entire area was quickly blanketed and cordoned off and the diesel was loaded into another truck, he said.

He said in the same overnight operation, in another location, LASEMA safely recovered two fallen 20-feet containers around Ladipo.

“We are sounding a note of warning on any action that can lead to ignition or exposure to any form of naked fire,” he said.

He disclosed that the agency had activated the state’s Emergency Response Plans.

“Residents are urged to take precautions and refrain from igniting any form of flame. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...