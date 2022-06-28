LASEMA says no casualty at Broad Street warehouse fire

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Tuesday said that there were no casualties recorded at the fire at a warehouse in Broad Street, Lagos.

The Head of Public Affairs, LASEMA, Mr Nosa Okunbor, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Okunbor said that the fire incident was as a result of the power surge when electricity was restored within the area.

“LASEMA with its primary stakeholders responded to a fire at a warehouse at No 118 Broad Street which was relayed to the agency on its toll-free line.

“The warehouse fire which broke out earlier today did not record any casualties.

“On arrival at the above scene of the incident, it was discovered that a room in a warehouse where shoes are stored was gutted by fire. The fire ignited as a result of power surge when electricity was restored.

“LASEMA Response Team with the fire unit, Lagos State Fire Service and Federal Fire Service with ample support from Julius Berger Construction Company that supplied two fire trucks to the incident scene were all in the operation to subdue the fire,” he said.

Okunbor said that another LASEMA Response Team (LRT) recovered a broken down container truck at Sadiku bus stop Ilasamaja with use of the agency’s heavy duty equipment.

He said the incident was relayed to the agency at 7:14 a.m. this morning.

The truck reportedly veered off the expressway while on motion and crossed to the service lane resulting to a total blockade of the entire service lane.

“On arrival of LRT at the scene of incident it was discovered that an empty 40fts containerised truck was involved in a lone accident.

“The immediate cause of the incident was due to reckless driving and no life was lost and no injury recorded,” he said.

He added that the containerised truck had been successfully recovered off the road and handed over to the divisional traffic officer from Okota police station.

“Similarly, the Epe squad of LRT in a just concluded operation also recovered a mini bus with registration number FST-811XZ involved in a lone accident at Okeoso junction inward Ikorodu express way this morning.

“The accident was relayed to LASEMA at 9:18 a.m.

“Immediate cause of the road accident was reckless driving which made the driver veer off the road to a culvert.

“No loss of life or injury was recorded,” he said. (NAN)

