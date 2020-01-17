LASEMA rescues trapped victim from collapsed 3-storey building

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Friday rescued a man trapped in an uncompleted-three-storey building.

The agency said that the building was located at No.12, Alasepe St., off Community Road, Ago Palace Way, Okota in Lagos State.

The Director-General (D-G) of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that when the rescue team from the agency arrived at the scene of the incident, it noticed that a three-storey building approaching completion had collapsed.

He said that the LASEMA rescue team rescued alive a male-adult at 11a.m. who was said to have been trapped under the rubble since 9 a.m.

“Our initial finding confirmed that the collapsed building was a three-storey building under construction and that the impact of the collapse had affected the adjacent structure.

“The resultant crowd is under control, and the extrication as well as recovery of the trapped person with the use of all Emergency Light Tools at our disposal was successful,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.

He, however, said that once the operation had been completed, the remaining part of the structure would undergo a controlled demolition to ensure the safety of lives in the environment.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning, Dr Idris Salako, and other key stakeholders were at the scene of the incident. (NAN)