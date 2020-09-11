LASEMA evacuates occupants of partially collapsed building in Lagos

Share the news













The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), on Thursday, cordoned-off and evacuate 77 occupants of a partially collapsed building.

The building is located at No. 26, Afolabi Alafia Street, Gaskiya Road, Ijora Badia area of Lagos.

Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, Director-General of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the LASEMA action was the sequel to distress calls from residents of the area.

“Total evacuation of the occupants of the location had been done and enumeration had also been conducted,’’ he said.

According to him, the building has 20 rooms, accommodating 29 adults (14 females and 15 males) and 48 children.

He said that a review of the building showed that the entire building was weak, dilapidated and no longer fit for habitation.

“There is also a clear threat being posed to the adjoining building.

“The building has been sealed by the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and cordoned off by the agency’s response team.

“Further actions, on the building, will be carried out by LASBCA,’’ Oke-Osanyintolu said. (NAN)