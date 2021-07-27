LASEMA driver docked for alleged reckless driving

A 57-year-old truck driver, Kazeem Olabode, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving.

The police charged Olabode, who resides in Ibafo, Ogun with reckless driving, disobedience to traffic light and lack of driver’s license.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, alleged that the defendant drove an unregistered truck belonging to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on the public highway in a careless and inconsiderate manner.

Oke told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 3 about 10.30 a.m., on Allen Junction, Along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

He submitted that the defendant drove the truck in a dangerous manner by disobeying traffic light and in the process, damaged a Toyota Camry car with registration number KTU721GJ, property of one Mrs Priscilla Enaworu.

“The defendant failed and refused to produce a valid driver’s license on request,” the prosecutor said.

Magistrates Folashade Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and produce evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Sept. 20 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...