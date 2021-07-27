LASEMA driver docked for alleged reckless driving

July 27, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



 A 57-year-old truck driver, Kazeem Olabode, on Tuesday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving.

The Olabode, resides in Ibafo, Ogun  with reckless driving, disobedience to traffic light and lack of  driver’s license.

The defendant, however, pleaded not to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, alleged that the defendant drove an unregistered truck belonging to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on the public highway in a careless and inconsiderate manner.

Oke told the court that the defendant committed the offences on July 3 about  10.30 a.m., on Allen Junction, Along Obafemi Awolowo Way, Ikeja.

He submitted that the defendant drove the truck in a dangerous manner by disobeying traffic light and in the process, damaged a Toyota Camry car with registration KTU721GJ, property of Mrs Priscilla Enaworu.

“The defendant failed and refused  to produce a valid driver’s license on request,” the prosecutor said.

Magistrates Folashade Hughes admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000  with surety in like sum.

Hughes ordered that the surety  must be gainfully employed and produce  evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate adjourned the until Sept. 20 for mention. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,