Larger percentage of trafficking committed by women – NAPTIP

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), says that a larger percentage of trafficking and adoption crimes in the country are committed by women.

Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, Director-General, NAPTIP, made this known on Thursday at the ongoing workshop in Awka, organised for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) from Anambra, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.

Waziri-Azi, represented by Mr Arinze Orakwue, Director, Training and Manpower Development of the agency, said it was sad that women who were supposed to be nurturers in the society commit a larger percentage of trafficking and adoption crimes.

“The Agency has done well and is still doing well, striving to protect all persons against human trafficking and violence against persons through people-centred access to justice and the provision of safe spaces.

“It is sad that most of the human trafficking and adoption crimes reported to the agency are committed by women.

“This workshop is aimed at equipping NGOs involved in the fight against human trafficking, and teaching them the social dangers of child labour, battery and other domestic crimes.

“This will help address emerging issues in trafficking in persons and illegal adoption procedures in the country.

“We are advocating increased enlightenment, especially at the grassroots, where many people ignorantly give out their children and also were these crimes are mostly committed,” she said.

The Director-General said the agency is committed to maintaining partnership with Anambra state government to eliminate the prevailing challenges in the fight against human trafficking.

Also speaking, Wife of the Anambra state Governor, Dr Nonye Soludo, said the state government is taking necessary steps to check the growing cases of child trafficking and illegal adoptions.

She called for the establishment of effective feedback platforms to get reports on welfare of legally-adopted children.

“Conscious and collective actions are needed to tackle the challenges in the fight against child trafficking.

“The rising cases of violence against children in the hands of guardians are unacceptable. There is the need for stronger child protection legislation, increased education, awareness and community dialogues in the country.

“I really commend the efforts of the state Ministry of Women and Social Welfare in tackling human trafficking, domestic violence and illegal adoptions in Anambra,” she said.(NAN)