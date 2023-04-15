Large turnout of voters in Adamawa supplementary election



By Ibrahim Kado

The Saturday’s Adamawa governorship supplementary election recorded massive turnout of voters in most parts of the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.



NAN correspondent who visited the Yola-South Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, reported that the turnout of voters Polling Units (PUs) 001 and 004 of Ajiya wards was impressive.



There was also presence of security personnel to ensure orderliness and prevent security breach.

Some party agents interviewed lauded INEC for the hitch-free conduct of the election, saying that the arrangement was far better than that of the March 18 poll.



Mr Danjuma Umar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commended the electorate for the massive turnout saying it was a sign of victory for his party, while Mr Audu Bello of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said the security arrangement was commendable.



The supplementary election is holding in 69 poling units with a total number of 36,935 registered voters across 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

The supplementary election followed the declaration of the March 18 governorship election as inconclusive by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after discovering some irregularities.(NAN)