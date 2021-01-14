Laporta, 2 others in battle to be Barca president

FC Barcelona’s interim management committee confirmed on Thursday that three presidential candidates made the cut for the club’s elections on January 24. Laporta, twice president of the club, Victor Font and Toni Freixa each collected the requisite number of signatures from club members to contest the election.

Former president Josep Maria Bartomeu stepped down in October instead of facing a vote of no confidence, with Carles Tusquets installed as the president of the temporary management committee. Another candidate, Emili Rousaud, withdrew from the running earlier Thursday.

The club still plan to celebrate elections this month in spite of the coronavirus pandemic, barring instruction from the Catalan government and health authorities. Resolving the future of star player Lionel Messi and dealing with the club’s economic woes are the main tasks for the next president. Messi is free to leave at the end of the season.(dpa/NAN)